Forecast updated on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 4:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 69°. Wind: SE 4-7 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny and warm. More humid with spotty showers about. High 85° inland with temps. near 74° on the beaches. Wind: SE 7-14 mph. Winds SE 11-15 mph PM on the beaches.
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, and humid. Spotty showers about. Low 70°. Wind: E 1-8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers about. High 84° inland with temps. near 76° on the beaches. Wind: SE 2-7 mph. Winds SE 5-10 mph PM on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase tonight and it will be more humid as a low pressure system approaches the area. Look for low temps. near sunrise around 68-70 degrees.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and it looks like we will see spotty showers in the morning as an upper level trough passes across the area. Rainfall will be light and most spots will see none. Clouds will linger in the afternoon with some sunshine as well. An onshore wind will keep the beaches in the low/mid 70's all day. Inland temperatures will get no warmer than the mid 80's and it will be humid. Look for A SE breeze inland with winds SE at 11-14 mph on the coast.
Sunday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing in the afternoon. Look for temps. to reach the mid 80's inland and mid 70's on the beaches. Winds will be from the south to SE 2-9 mph. Coastal winds will be a little higher. Clouds and showers may increase in the evening as a new storms system approaches.
In the long-range, we will see numerous showers Monday with a few thunderstorms as well. Some heavy downpours are possible. Look for afternoon temps. in the low to mid 80's with 70's on the coast. Warm and humid weather looks likely for much of next week with afternoon highs from 85-88 degrees.
No real hot weather seems likely in the next 10 days but it will be rather humid. Scattered afternoon showers with a few spotty heavy storms are likely in the afternoons hours from Tuesday through Friday.
The average high for today is 85 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.