Forecast updated on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Warm and slightly less humid with fair skies. Low 68°. Wind: S 3-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as hot. A few spotty PM thundershowers. High: 86-87°. Beaches near 77° with a decent sea breeze pm. Wind: S 1-9 mph. Rain chance 20% at any one spot. Coastal winds SE 5-11 mph PM.
Saturday Night: Fair and humid. Low 70-71°. Wind: Light South.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. A few scattered PM thundershowers. High: 89°. Beaches near 79° with a sea breeze pm. Wind: S 5-11 mph. Rain chance 30% at any one spot.
Forecast Discussion:
A weak cool front has stalled over Delmarva and a few spotty showers will linger into the evening. Look for lows near 68-70 by sunrise with a light wind.
Saturday will be warm and humid with just some spotty afternoon showers. Look for temps. near 86 inland with 75° on the beaches. Winds will be S to SE at 2-9 mph. Rain chances are only around 20% at any one spot.
Sunday looks warmer as winds turn to the south and increase to 10-12 mph by the afternoon. Inland temps. will be near 88-89°, but the coast will see afternoon temps. in the upper 70' with a decent sea breeze. A few thundershowers may develop Sunday afternoon, but it will mainly be dry, especially near the east coast beaches.
In the long range, hotter weather will return for Monday and Tuesday with temps. around 90 degrees and high humidity. There will be scattered thunderstorms about each afternoon, with light winds and a coastal sea breeze. Even hotter weather with temps. near 92-94 is likely from Wednesday into Friday. There will only be some spotty late day storms about. Our first real string of 90 degree plus days looks likely from Tuesday through next Saturday, as a strong high pressure system develops across much of the country.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.