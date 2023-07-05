Forecast updated on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see an increase in afternoon showers in the area over the next few days. A few heavy cells will develop, like the one in Salisbury this afternoon. An upper level trough will bring more widespread thundershowers by Sunday and Monday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then fair and humid. Low 72° Wind: Light.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Widely scattered thunderstorms around PM. High 87-89° inland and 80° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 77°. Wind: S 5-12 mph. Winds on the coast SSE 7-14 mph PM. Rain chance is around 25% at any one spot in the afternoon and early evening.
Thursday Night: Fair, and humid. Low 70° Wind: S 0-3 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Widely scattered storms around PM. High 87-88° inland and 80° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76°. Wind: E 1-7 mph. Winds on the coast E 5-12 mph PM. Rain chance is around 25% at any one spot in the afternoon and early evening.
Forecast Discussion:
Evening showers will die off after sunset, and we will see fair skies tonight and it will be humid with lows near 72-73° by daybreak.
Thursday looks much the same as Wednesday, with some isolated showers around in the afternoon. A few showers will be heavy with lightning and perhaps a brief wind gust. Winds will be from the south, with afternoon temperatures touching 87-88 degrees. Winds will become SE at 10-13 mph on the beaches in the afternoon, with a sea breeze dropping temps. to around 78°.
Friday will be warm and humid with widely scattered late afternoon and evening thundershowers about. Winds will be light from the SE, with afternoon temperatures touching 87-89 degrees. Winds will become SE at 10 mph on the beaches in the afternoon, with a sea breeze dropping temps. to around 78°.
In the long range: An approaching cool front and an upper level trough will bring more numerous showers and storms to the area Saturday into Monday. Rain chances by the weekend may exceed 50%. Look for temps. in the mid/upper 80's with high humidity through Monday. Temperatures will edge back up to near 91° by Tuesday and Wednesday with only isolated late day thundershowers about.
The average low for early July is 68°, with a high temp. of 87°.