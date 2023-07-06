Forecast updated on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see a few afternoon thundershowers in the area again tomorrow but most will be west of highway 13. An upper level trough will bring more widespread thundershowers on Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair, and humid. Low 71° Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Widely scattered storms around PM. High 88-89° inland and 84° on the beaches with a sea breeze by early afternoon. The PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 79°. Wind: SE 2-8 mph. Winds on the coast SE 7-13 mph PM. Rain chance is around 25% at any one spot in the afternoon and early evening with rain showers favoring areas west of Highway 13 on Delmarva.
Friday Night: Isolated evening showers then fair, and humid. Low 71° Wind: SE 0-6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Widely scattered storms PM. High 87-88° inland and 82° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 78°. Wind: SE 2-8 mph. Winds on the coast SE 6-12 mph PM. Rain chance is around 25%.
Forecast Discussion:
Evening showers will die off after sunset, and we will see fair skies tonight. It will be very muggy with lows near 71-73° by daybreak.
Friday will be warm and humid with scattered late afternoon and evening thundershowers about. Winds will be light from the south, with afternoon temperatures touching 88-89 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 4-7 mph, but SE at 10 mph on the beaches in the afternoon, with a sea breeze dropping temps. to around 78°.
Saturday will be warm and humid with isolated to widely scattered late afternoon and evening thundershowers about. Winds will be from the SE, with afternoon temperatures touching 87 degrees. Winds will become SE at 10-13 mph on the beaches in the afternoon, with a sea breeze dropping temps. to around 78°.
In the long range: An approaching cool front and an upper level trough will bring numerous showers and storms to the area Sunday afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms may be quite heavy. Look for spotty storms Monday afternoon.
Afternoon temps. will be in the mid/upper 80's with high humidity through Monday. Temperatures will edge back up to near 90° Tuesday through Thursday with only isolated late day thundershowers about.
The average low for early July is 69°, with a high temp. of 88°.