DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Showers likely. Breezy and mild. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday night: A few showers early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: A few stray showers possible in the morning, then gradual clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Showers likely in the afternoon. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely, with a rumble of thunder possible. Mild, with highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 30°F.
A cold front is approaching Delmarva this morning, and will be our weather-maker in the near term.
While I'm not expecting our Friday to be a washout, keep an umbrella nearby, as on-and-off showers will be likely throughout the day. No heavy rain is expected, an in fact I'm only expecting a total of about 0.10" to 0.25" of rain, but a brief moderate downpour could be possible.
Winds Friday morning will be from the southwest and be gusty at times, but as the front crosses the peninsula, winds will shift to the northwest, which will usher in much cooler temperatures for the weekend.
For Saturday, a few stray showers will be possible as a weak impulse of energy follows up behind the cold front, then skies will gradually clear by the afternoon. Expect a chilly breeze Saturday, with temperatures slightly below normal, in the mid to upper 40s. For Sunday, the winds will relax under sunny skies, but with a much colder air mass settling in, expect temperatures only in the mid 40s.
Upper ridging builds in for Monday ahead of yet another weather-maker. With this, we'll expect unseasonably warm temperatures to start the next work week, with afternoon highs in the low 60s Monday climbing into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a potent low pressure system in Canada passing well to our north mid-week, which will swing a cold front over Delmarva in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe. There is disagreement in the long range guidance with regards to the timing of the cold front, but there is agreement that the front will likely come with some locally heavy rain with some downpours, and given warm and humid air providing ample energy, a few rumbles of thunder could also be possible.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for March 1- March 7.