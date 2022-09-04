DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Warm, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated fog possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers likely, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Some gusty downpours are possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
As high pressure continues to slowly slide off the New England coast, winds today will be light, but shifting to a more southeasterly direction, which will slowly increase humidity.
On Sunday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and it'll be a little warmer, as temperatures climb into the upper 80s.
A cold front will approach on Labor Day, and recent guidance is coming together to suggest that rain chances will shift more toward Tuesday. So for Labor Day, expect partly cloudy skies with warm afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Showers will develop late into the overnight.
We'll expect scattered showers and cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Some thunder is possible with a few embedded gusty downpours, but it looks like most rain will be of the lighter variety.
The cold front will then likely stall out along the East Coast, keeping shower chances in the forecast through early Wednesday.
Then, partly to mostly sunny skies round out the rest of the week.
In the Tropical Atlantic, we're tracking two named storms.
Hurricane "Danielle" is back to hurricane strength after being briefly downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon. The storm is nearly stationary in the central Atlantic, and is not expected to have any direct effects on land.
Tropical Storm "Earl" is located north of the Leeward Islands, and will bring gusty downpours to parts of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico before turning north, and then eventually out to sea. "Earl" is not expected to produce any direct effects on the U.S. East Coast, save for some high surf.
A tropical wave in the deep tropics has a low chance of development in the next five days, but then it will enter an area of more favorable development. At this point, we're just watching this.