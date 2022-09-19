Forecast updated on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, warm and humid. Low 67°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Less humid PM. High 85°. Wind: NW 6-13 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 60°. Wind: W 3-7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High 85°. Wind: W 3-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mostly clear skies tonight with light winds from the south ahead of a cold front. It will be dry and humid with lows around 67° at sunrise. It will be warmer near the Bays and on the immediate coast.
Tuesday looks slightly cooler behind a cool front that will pass through early in the day. It will turn less humid by afternoon with mainly clear skies and a NW wind at 8-12 mph. Afternoon high temps will reach 85° which is 6 degrees above the average for later September.
Wednesday looks warm as well with a light west wind, but the humidity will be low. Afternoon high temps will reach 85° inland and on the coast with the westerly wind flow keeping marine air away from the coast. Large swells from Hurricane Fiona will begin to reach our shores late Tuesday into Wednesday and this will produce strong rip currents. Use extreme caution swimming in the surf.
In the long range, a cold front will move through Thursday with showers and much cooler weather by evening. Look for afternoon highest temps. to reach the low 80's with a west breeze. Friday will be clear and cool with temps. only near 70 and lows will drip into the 40's Friday night.
Saturday will be mild with temps. near 74 and it will warm to around 80 on Sunday. Some showers with another cold front will arrive Monday with afternoon temps. around 77-78 degrees.
The average high for today is 79 degrees with an average low of 59 degrees.