Forecast updated on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 6:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A few evening thunderstorms will move across the area this evening but skies will clear later tonight behind a cool front. The week ahead will feel like early to mid-June.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening showers then clearing. A few strong storms possible. Low 60° Wind: W 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as humid. Breezy PM. High 80-81° inland with mid-upper 70's on the beaches. Wind: SW 7-16 mph. Winds on the beaches: S/SW 8-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Fair and milder. Low 62° Wind: S 4-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, and more humid. Widely scattered PM showers about. Quite breezy PM. High 80° inland and on the beaches. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Winds on the beaches: 14-23 mph pm. Rain chance at any one spot is 30%.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see some heavy showers and perhaps a strong thunderstorm or two this evening as a cool front passes through Delmarva. Skies will clear later tonight, and it will be less humid tomorrow with a drier west breeze. Look for afternoon highs to reach around 80° Tuesday which is close to the average for mid June. Temperatures will fall into the low 60's Tuesday night with a light south wind and fair skies as a westerly wind flow continues around a low pressure well north of the area.
Wednesday look more humid and it will turn breezy ahead of a surface trough approaching from the west,. Some scattered showers are possible in the afternoon and early evening as the trough passes. Afternoon temps. will nudge 80 degrees before any passing showers move by. Winds will increase from the SW at 14-20 mph in the afternoon hours. Skies will clear and it will be a little less humid later Wednesday night with lows near 60 degrees.
In the long range: Thursday through Saturday look warm but not that humid with highs near 83 degrees. Overnight lows will be near 61°, and it will be mostly sunny. It will turn warm and humid Sunday with some thundershowers possible. Look for high temps. near 84 degrees. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday as a front approaches the area.
The average low for early June is 62°, with a high temp. of 82°.