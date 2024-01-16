Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy and windy with lingering rain and snow showers across the region. Highs: 33-40. Winds: N-NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy early. Highs: 30-38. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 14-24. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible by the afternoon hours. Highs: 26-35. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
A cold weather pattern is setting up for Delmarva over the next week which will bring us a couple of chances of seeing the festive confetti that comes with this kind of cold air across Delmarva.
Tuesday will be a day where some lingering rain and snow showers will continue across Delmarva as we await the Arctic front to clear the Peninsula. Some of this rain will be the freezing rain variety as temperatures range from the 20s and 30s the farther north and west you go to the mid 40s at the beach this morning. Be mindful of that and allow yourselves a couple extra minutes heading to work and school. The moisture will finally be cut off as the front clears us in the afternoon hours with temperatures in the 30s and 40s today. Once the moisture cuts off, the real bitter cold air rushes onto Delmarva with winds gusting at times over 30+ mph. This will make Wednesday morning a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and the wind chill value in the single digits.
We will be dry on Wednesday with the high pressure overhead as sunshine will dominate, but a cold day with temperatures stuck around the freezing mark all day. It will be a little bit warmer on Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs with the clouds on the increase. Another arctic front will arrive from Friday into Saturday that will bring another chance of a little light snow across Delmarva. At the moment, it looks very similar to the forecast we just had for today where we will have a bit of snow across parts of the area with temperatures warming along the coast and will turn any light snow into showers across the region. We will also have parts of the air where a wintry mix will be the logical forecast and we could see light accumulations of snow across northern and western parts of Delmarva. This forecast we will fine tune as we get closer to the end of the week.
An even colder blast of cold air arrives for the weekend where temperatures will struggle to get above freezing for daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday with morning temperatures in the 10s.