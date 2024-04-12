Forecast Updated on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Lingering rain chances in the early part of the day before we start to dry things out into the afternoon hours. Windy. Highs: 63-70. Winds: W-NW 15-45+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 44-50. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NW-W 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 41-48. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 70-76. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 77-83. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Still dealing with some lingering showers and even a few rumbles of thunder early this morning as we still await the cold front to clear Delmarva. We are monitoring the coastal flooding threat this morning along the Chesapeake Bay where we crested at moderate coastal flood levels at Crisfield and Bishop’s Head a few hours ago and we are approaching moderate to major coastal flood levels in Cambridge later this morning. This as the wind has started to turn more from the west and will be around for much of the day gusting over 40-45 mph. This along with some extra clouds and even a few stray showers possible this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s.
We dry out Saturday with cooler conditions with highs in the 60s and the windy conditions remain before another weak system brings some extra clouds into the forecast to end the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday look to spike up into the 70s and this front washes out as it tries to clear the region on Sunday night. Things look to be shifting for early next week with dry conditions early next week with temperatures jumping up into the 80s and even with some extra clouds and the chance of a stray shower on Wednesday…temperatures stay in the 80s through late next week until a chance of showers and storms arrive on Friday.