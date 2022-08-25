Forecast updated on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Mostly clear, and more humid. Low 71°. Wind: S 3-7 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Isolated PM Showers. Rain chance under 12% at any one spot. High 89-91° inland with temps. near 80° on the beaches. Wind: SW 7-15 mph. Winds S 8-15 mph PM on the beaches.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, and humid. Low 71°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Widely scattered PM Showers. Rain chance under 25% at any one spot. High 89-91° inland with temps. near 79° on the beaches. Wind: SW 1-6 mph. Winds E 3-9 mph PM on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for generally fair skies tonight, as a weak high pressure area remains over the area. Winds will be light with lows near 69-71 degrees.
Friday looks warm and sunny with afternoon temps. around 89-91° over inland areas with light winds. Only some very isolated showers are expected in the afternoon hours. Winds will increase from the SW to 11-15 mph in the afternoon, and it will be a bit more humid. A sea breeze will cool the beaches to the upper 70's in the afternoon as winds turn to the south at 10-15 mph.
Saturday looks much the same with a light west wind. Some isolated afternoon showers and a spotty thundershower will be a bit more likely. The rain chances at any one spot will stay around 20%. A coastal sea breeze will drop the beach temperatures to around 80 in the afternoon hours.
In the long-range, it will stay quite warm and humid into next week. Look for only some isolated pop up showers in the afternoon with rather light winds. Inland temperatures will top out near 88° Sunday as a more onshore wind develops. A weak sea breeze will drop coastal temperatures to the mid to upper 70's to near 80 in the afternoon hours. Lows will stay near 68-70 but closer to the mid 70's near the Chesapeake Bay. A cool front will bring thundershowers Wednesday and temps. will begin to drop some after that.
Meteorological summer ends at Midnight Wednesday evening.
The average high for today is 85 degrees with an average low of 65 degrees.