DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with peeks of sun from time to time. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of some light showers in the evening. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 60 percent - mainly in the evening..
Tuesday: A chance of showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70°F.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 43°F.
High pressure departs New England today and clouds dominate the forecast for the next 24-48 hours before sunny and mild conditions return late in the week.
On Sunday, persistent northeasterly winds keep us a little humid, which means lots of cloud cover. There will be a peek of sun here and there, and no rain is expected. It also won't be as breezy as Saturday as the northeasterly breeze will be around 5-10 mph.
The high will slide away, though, and a weak upper trough and cold front will transit the Mid-Atlantic on Monday into Tuesday.
Monday will start off partly cloudy, but clouds will increase through the afternoon as the trough approaches. For trick-or-treat night, there is a chance of a few showers, but at this time it looks like outdoor festivities should be okay, as the showers likely won't develop until mid-evening through the overnight.
Showers will linger into early Tuesday, then high pressure builds back in and leaves us with a dry and mild rest of the week. Wednesday through next weekend, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 70°F.
In the tropics, there are two areas to watch.
One tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean has a high chance of development as it moves into favorable development conditions. At the very least, gusty winds and heavy rain are possible in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispanola, and Jamaica as the wave slowly makes its way west.
Another wave near Bermuda has a low chance of development.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.