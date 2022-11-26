DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny and seasonably mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds from the west at 5-10 mph.
Saturday night: Mild, with increasing clouds. Lows in the low 40s.
Sunday: Showers likely, with gusty winds. Winds from the south at 15-25 mph could gust to 40 mph or more. Up to ½" rain likely. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday: Sunny. Not as windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Becoming breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Sunny and cool. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s
Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
High pressure will dominate the weather over the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday, which will definitely be the better of the two days this weekend, so plan your outdoor activities for today. Lots of sun and a breeze from the west at 5-10 mph will allow temperatures to rise nicely into the seasonably mild mid to upper 50s.
Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of the next storm system. The clouds, and a wind shifting to a more southerly direction will keep overnight temperatures mild, in the low 40s.
Then on Sunday, we're facing a pretty miserable day on Delmarva. As a cold front approaches, expect widespread showers with wind-driven downpours at times. The wind from the south will be very gusty at times. Expect sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph or more that could bring down some weakened tree limbs. Gale warnings will be likely on some of the waters aroun Delmarva.
The cold front will clear out on Sunday night, and as high pressure builds into the Eastern Seaboard, we're looking at mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday.
Then another storm system approaches Tuesday night, which will bring our next chance of gusty rain showers for Wednesday.
The first days of December, Thursday and Friday, will be mainly sunny, breezy, and cool, with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s.
In the tropics, there are no areas of expected development over the next five days.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.