DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 40s.
Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Showers. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 38°F.
The weekend is ending on a much more pleasant note than the way it started.
High pressure will briefly settle in on Sunday, with sunny skies and comfortably warm afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Then a series of disturbances will pass to our south to start the new work week.
This will mean a chance of showers on Monday, as well as temperatures a little cooler than we've been enjoying (although nothing too terribly cold).
Skies will clear out on Tuesday, as we'll get into a few days of temperatures that will be near normal, in the mid to upper 50s.
Breezy high pressure with cool afternoon temperatures settles in for Wednesday and Thursday before another round of showers come Friday and Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation slightly above normal for April 2-April 8.