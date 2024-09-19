Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-85. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 55-65. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 74-83. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 55-65. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 75-83. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-80. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
The area of low pressure that redeveloped off the coast did so much farther out to sea then we anticipated and the forecast actually starts to improve quickly over the course of the next few days. Instead of rain chances in the cards lingering throughout the day today, we will actually see a good amount of sunshine across Delmarva with highs climbing up into the 80s across inland parts of Delmarva. With the wind from the north and northeast, our beach towns later today will be in the 70s this afternoon.
The ridge of high pressure from the north will actually take control of the forecast sooner and will bring us more and more sunshine into Friday and the weekend with temperatures steadily falling into the weekend as the cooler and drier air begins to arrive. Temperatures on Friday will reach the 80s once again and we should even see 80s on Saturday before a second re-enforcing shot of cooler air arrives Saturday evening and Saturday night. As that blast of cooler air approaches, a few extra clouds and even a couple stray showers could be possible late Saturday evening.
Sunday looks great with highs in the 70s in time for the first day of fall and it will feel like fall early next week with temperatures back into the 70s for highs and morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s for Monday morning. The warmer air surges back into the region by Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80 degrees again and could come with a chance of a few showers and storms late Wednesday into Thursday with a cold front arriving.