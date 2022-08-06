DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated, pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. A stray shower or rumble of thunder early. Lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like near 100°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like 100°F or more.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Feels like 100°F or more.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Showers early, then clearing. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
After several days of unsettled weather, Delmarva will start to settle into a quieter, albeit continued unseasonably hot, weather pattern.
A ridge of high pressure will build in from the east, which will reduce our thunderstorm chances for Saturday. However, persistent southerly to southwesterly flow will keep the temperatures in the humidity high, with temperatures around 90°, feeling like 100°. There is still a chance that a few showers or thunderstorms will pop-up in the afternoon, but these will be driven purely by the heat and humidity, and will have to overcome a more stable environment.
By Sunday, the ridge will suppress almost all convective development (but we'll keep a very low chance that the stray shower or rumble of thunder could still pop-up on the seabreeze front).
Unseasonable, and possibly dangerous, heat returns to start the next work week.
On Monday and Tuesday, under mostly sunny skies and continued southerly flow, temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 90s, with heat indices rising into the 100°-105° range. A heat advisory will not be out of the question for at least portions of Delmarva.
Then we'll finally get some heat relief!
A cold front will approach on Wednesday, bringing us a round of potentially strong thunderstorms, mainly Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. But on the back side of the front, winds will shift to the northwest, and by Friday, we'll be mostly sunny, not as humid, and cooler, with highs in the pleasant mid 80s.