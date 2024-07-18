Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few lingering showers are possible early, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny and lower humidity levels. Highs: 84-90. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-73. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 64-73. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm, but most will be dry. Highs: 82-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
A refreshing air mass will arrive just in time for the start of the Delaware State Fair with temperatures this afternoon and Friday into the 80s for highs with low humidity levels. We will get to enjoy a good amount of sunshine throughout the day as the humidity drops. The front will be slow to clear Delmarva and could linger long enough to cause a few more showers and storms to fire up across southern parts of Delmarva this afternoon and this evening. Since the biggest chance for these storms is south of Salisbury, I am going to keep the thunderstorm symbol off the 7 day forecast…but, know a chance of a few showers / storms possible for a few of us later today.
Friday will be a much better day with ample sunshine and cooler temperatures thanks to the wind off the Atlantic. As we move into Friday night and Saturday, the wind will continue to turn more out of the south and allow for a bit more humidity to start to creep in across the area. This shift back toward more humid air will have temperatures jumping into the 80s to near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The chance of showers or storms has shifted back and forth from Saturday into Sunday and back toward Saturday, but we could see a pop-up shower or storm on Sunday.
We enter next week with an unsettled weather pattern with temperatures in the 80s and the 90s with a chance of a few showers and storms possible each day over the course of the week. It is not going to be a total washout and most of us will be dry over the course of next week, but we can’t rule out that storm chance for most of next week.