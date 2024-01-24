DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Cloudy and unseasonably mild. A few showers possible. Patchy fog likely late, especially near the water. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Unseasonably mild. Breezy, with winds from the southwest gusting to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Unseasonably mild. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. Becoming breezy with heavier rain overnight into Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Rain and wind likely, especially in the morning. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent, mostly in the morning.
Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
It has been a mostly cloudy day on Delmarva, but very warm for this time of year thanks to southerly winds. Sunshine will be in short supply over the next several days.
As we look ahead to Wednesday night, a weak warm front will cross the region from south to north. This front will bring a chance for some scattered showers overnight into Thursday morning, along with increased humidity that could cause some patchy fog to develop, especially near the waters of the ocean and bays, where the cold water temperatures will cause the humidity to condense out.
Thursday will be a mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm day. There will be a chance of a few showers, with the shower chances increasing in the late afternoon and evening as a weak low and associated cold front approach. We're not expecting widespread heavy rain, but a brief downpour could be possible. Of more note will be an increase in southwesterly winds that could gust to 25 mph or more at times.
Friday continue more of the same with cloudy skies and shower chances, mostly in the morning. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm, possibly challenging 70°F. The record high for January 26 is 73°F, set it 1950.
We'll see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with just a low chance of a stray shower, but a more potent storm system could threaten Delmarva with heavy rain and some gusty winds late Saturday into Sunday morning. Given that this storm originated in the Pacific southwest, it is expected to track to our west, which means a mainly rain event for Delmarva.
In the wake of the Saturday-Sunday storm, temperatures will return to seasonable levels, with highs in the mid 40s, along with gusty winds. A few brief snow showers are possible as the storm departs, but no significant wintry weather effects are anticipated.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for January 31 - February 6.