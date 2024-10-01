DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Chance of a stray shower early, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sun. Winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy, with a low chance of a stray shower late. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a low chance of a stray shower early. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 54°F.
Welcome to October!
We'll start off the new month saying "good riddance" to the remnant low that used to be Hurricane "Helene."
As the low departs the Mid-Atlantic, there is a low chance for a few stray showers Tuesday evening, but otherwise Delmarva will be mostly cloudy and dry overnight. The clouds will keep overnight temperatures mild, in the low 60s.
On Wednesday, as high pressure briefly settles into the region, we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies, with sunnier skies toward the afternoon.
High pressure will keep the weather on Delmarva dry and comfortable through the end of the work week, with our best chance for mostly sunny skies on Thursday, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
A weak cold front will swing over the region Friday into Saturday, but it doesn't look like it'll have much moisture to work with, so it's likely to just bring some increased cloudiness to Delmarva, with virtually no chance of rain outside of a stray sprinkle.
The weekend will be dry and comfortable before a more potent cold front swings across the region early next week, which could bring Delmarva a shot of refreshingly cool air.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation near normal for October 8 - October 14.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Kirk" is located in the deep tropical Atlantic, and could become the basin's next major hurricane. Fortunately, the current forecast has the storm staying well out to sea.
A cluster of tropical thunderstorms in the western Caribbean has a medium, 40 percent chance of development. It is also not an immediate threat to Delmarva, but we'll watch it.
The next name on the Atlantic tropical storm list is "Leslie."
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.