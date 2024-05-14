Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and periods of rain by the evening. Highs: 68-75. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: On and off rain and even a few storms possible continue into the night. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy. Lows: 57-64. Winds: SE-E 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering showers the first half of the day. Windy. Highs: 58-66. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 54-62. Winds: NE-N 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 73-79. Winds: N-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-77. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
The start of the day will bring an increase in clouds throughout the day, but most of the region will be dry. A stray shower is possible during the first part of today, but the chances for dealing with rain goes up heading into this evening as an area of low pressure will develop to our south and pass over the region tonight. Some of this rain could be moderate to heavy at times before it tapers off to lingering showers into the first part of Wednesday. Most of the region picks up on about 0.50-1.00” of rain on average, but there are some places that could pick up on as much as 1.50+” of rain by the end of the system on Wednesday morning. Temperatures on Tuesday will still climb up into the 70s this afternoon.
It will be a cool and dreary Wednesday with some lingering showers and drizzle possible as the wind turns in off the Atlantic throughout the day. This wind from the east will cool things off significantly with highs only reaching the 60s for highs inland with the beach towns stuck in the 50s. The low will start to depart and the wind will turn more out of the north as we head into Wednesday night and Thursday.
Thursday brings more sunshine with temperatures stuck in the 60s for most places with that wind coming in from the north and northeast. Friday will be a dry and warmer day as the wind shifts more from the west and this will push temperatures into the 70s. There are still a lot of question marks about the weekend forecast as there is a lot of movement still happening within the modeling as of this morning. Right now, I am keeping Saturday as a dry day as a storm system approaches from the south and west and will bring some rain into the forecast for Sunday. This could still shift and I expect it to move a few more times…and we will fine tune the forecast.
Early next week looks dry and warmer as high pressure settles into the region with highs back up into the 80s.