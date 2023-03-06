Forecast Updated on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. Breezy. Lows: 38-44. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 47-53. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and windy. Lows: 28-32. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
A quiet start to the workweek ahead as we still have high pressure in control of our forecast today. Expect to see lots of sunshine with temperatures climbing up into the 50s and low 60s once again as temperatures remain above average for this time of year. You will notice some high clouds start to overspread the area by sunset and will continue to overspread the area tonight. A little clipper system arrives tonight with the chance of a few spotty showers. It isn’t the biggest chance for showers and most of us will be dry, but this system will be significant for the rest of the week.
Behind this clipper system, a strong high pressure from Canada comes diving into the region and the winds will really pick up by the time you wake up Tuesday morning. The wind will be howling at times on Tuesday and Wednesday where we could see some wind gusts over 40+ mph especially on Tuesday as the cold air spills into the area. This will keep temperatures around average, if not below average for this time of year the rest of the workweek. Temperatures are going to reach the 40s and low 50s for highs and morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The pattern will be dry through Friday until the high pressure finally breaks down and begins to move out to sea.
The weekend forecast looks like a very interesting one as a storm will be developing over the top of the region as some warmer air is going to get pushed into the region ahead of the storm forming. At the moment, I am forecasting a chance for rain on Saturday into Saturday evening, but if the colder air gets wrapped into the storm or other things fall into place, this forecast could get very interesting. Another storm tries to form on Monday to bring another chance for precipitation before colder air settles into the region for much of next week.