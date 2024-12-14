Saturday
NE wind 9 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night
ENE wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday
E wind 9 to 11 kt. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night
E wind 6 to 9 kt. A chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Monday
ESE wind around 8 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. A chance of rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Monday Night
S wind 7 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 16 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday
SW wind 8 to 11 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 kt. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night
NW wind around 6 kt becoming NNE after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday
NE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.