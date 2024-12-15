Through 7 Am
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.
Today
E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 12 seconds and E 3 ft at 5 seconds.
Tonight
SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Mon
SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning.
Mon Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 10 seconds and S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Tue
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds and S 3 ft at 5 seconds.
Tue Night
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of rain.
Wed Night
SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Rain likely.
Thu
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of rain in the morning.
Thu Night
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.