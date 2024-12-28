Sat S winds 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 nm early in the morning. Sat Night S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. Sun S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Sun Night S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 7 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers. Mon SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Mon Night SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
Tue S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Tue Night S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Wed W winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wed Night W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft