Today
S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds, becoming S 5 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: S 8 ft at 7 seconds. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 nm after midnight.
Mon
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: SE 7 ft at 9 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Mon Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
Tue
SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.
Tue Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely in the evening.
Wed
W winds 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft.
Wed Night
W winds 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu
W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu Night
W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.