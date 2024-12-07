Conditions are much improved from yesterday as high pressure is now
centered just to the southwest of our local area. NW winds are
averaging 10-15 knots at this hour with 2-3 ft seas/1-2 ft waves. Then, the high pressure system becomes suppressed to our south tonight into Sunday as a clipper system tracks well to our north. In response, the pressure gradient will tighten over the waters allowing SW winds to increase to 15-25 kt tonight (highest over the northern coastal waters and lowest over
NC). Gusts to 25-30 kt are likely across most of the marine area.
The elevated winds continue through midday Sunday before diminishing
to 10-15 kt by Sunday evening. As such, have issued SCAs for the
Ches Bay, VA/MD coastal waters, and Lower James River from 03z/10 PM
tonight through 18z/1 PM Sunday. Will leave the upper rivers, NC
coastal waters, and Currituck Sound out of the SCAs for now...but
will allow later shifts to evaluate trends. Seas will build to 4-6
ft N/3-5 ft S with waves of 2-4 ft expected. Breezy, but sub-SCA
southerly winds are expected on Mon/Tue as the high moves offshore.
Seas will generally be 2-3 ft with 1-3 ft waves from Mon-Tue.