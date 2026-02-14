Sat
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SW 1 foot at 3 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds.
Sat Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and NE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Sun
S winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: E 1 foot at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. Rain likely in the afternoon.
Sun Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 1 foot at 3 seconds. Rain.
Mon
N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 4 seconds, becoming E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Tue
W winds 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain.