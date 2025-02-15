Today
SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds. Rain in the afternoon.
Tonight
SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft after midnight. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 9 seconds and SE 4 ft at 5 seconds. Rain.
Sun
S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 11 ft. Wave detail: S 9 ft at 9 seconds. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Sun Night
W winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 11 ft. Wave detail: S 9 ft at 10 seconds and W 6 ft at 4 seconds.
Mon
W winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: W 6 ft at 5 seconds and S 4 ft at 10 seconds.
Mon Night
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Tue
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
Tue Night
NW winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
Wed
N winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of snow.
Wed Night
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft after midnight. Rain and snow likely.