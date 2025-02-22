TodayNW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon,
becoming SW late this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 6 seconds. TonightSW winds 10 to 15 kt with
gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SW 2 ft at 3 seconds and NE 1 foot at 6 seconds.
SunNW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: W 2 ft at 4 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds.
Sun NightW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: SW 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MonS winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Mon NightSW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TueSW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue NightW winds 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas around 2 ft.
WedNW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed NightS winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.>