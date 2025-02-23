Today
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late this afternoon. seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
Tonight
W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to 5 kt after midnight. Seas 1 foot. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Mon
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Tue
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue Night
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Thu Night
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.