Sat
N winds 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sat Night
SE winds 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sun
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Sun Night
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NE 5 ft at 6 seconds and N 3 ft at 3 seconds.
Mon
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NE 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
Mon Night
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of snow in the evening. A chance of rain.
Tue
E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain.
Tue Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of rain.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of rain in the morning.
Wed Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.