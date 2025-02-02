<TodayE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TonightS winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MonSW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon NightSW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TueW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.
Tue NightN winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WedNE winds 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Wed NightE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Rain likely.
ThuS winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Thu NightW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.>