Today
NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then increasing to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of snow in the morning. Sleet with snow likely early in the afternoon. Rain in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Tonight
SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Rain in the evening.
Sun
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds.
Sun Night
N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon
N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue
E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Tue Night
NE winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Rain, mainly in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Wed
NE winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Wed Night
E winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Rain.