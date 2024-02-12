FORECAST: Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday morning. Some wintry mix will also be possible. Rain ends around midday Tuesday, but continued windy in the afternoon.
ATLANTIC OCEAN
*Gale Warning from 3 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Tuesday*
Tuesday: Winds N 30-35 kts. Gusts to 45 kts. Waves 6-8 feet.
Wednesday: Winds NW 20-25 kts. Gusts to 30 kts. Waves 4-5 feet.
DELAWARE BAY
*Gale Warning from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Tuesday*
Tuesday: Winds NW 20-25 kts. Waves 2-4 feet.
Wednesday: Winds NW 15-20 kts. Gusts to 30 kts. Waves 2-4 feet.
CHESAPEAKE BAY
*Small Craft Advisory from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday*
*Gale Warning from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Tuesday*
Tuesday: Winds NW 25-30 kts. Waves 4 feet.
Wednesday: Winds NW 15-20 kts. Gusts to 30 kts. Waves 4 feet.