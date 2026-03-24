FORECAST: Partly to mostly cloudy with relatively light winds.

ATLANTIC OCEAN

Wednesday: Winds S 5-10 kts. Waves 2 to 3 feet.

DELAWARE BAY

Wednesday: Winds S 5-10 kts. Waves 1 to 2 feet.

CHESAPEAKE BAY

Wednesday: Winds S 5-10 kts. Waves 1 to 2 feet.

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