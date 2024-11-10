.SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
  waves 2 to 3 ft expected.

* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Windmill Point VA
  and Chesapeake Bay from Windmill Point to New Point Comfort VA.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Recommended for you