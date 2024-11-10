.SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 2 to 3 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Windmill Point VA and Chesapeake Bay from Windmill Point to New Point Comfort VA. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Marine Forecast for November 10, 2024
Mgrewe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Major Burris Merrill, 98, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2024. He was born on August 5, 1926 and was the son of the late Woodward C. and S…