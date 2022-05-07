ATLANTIC:
Small Craft Advisory May 7, 1 PM
Gale Warning in effect May 7, 1 PM until May 9, 6 AM
SAT: Winds NE 15-20 Knots. Seas 7-9 Feet.
SUN: Winds NE 30 Knots. Seas 10-12 Feet.
CHESAPEAKE:
Small Craft Advisory until May 7, 6 PM
Gale Warning in effect from May 7, 6 PM until May 8, 6 AM
Gale Watch in effect from May 8, 6 AM until May 8, 6 PM
SAT: Winds NE 15-20 Knots. Seas 2-3 Feet.
SUN: Winds NE 20 Knots. Seas 5 Feet.
DELAWARE BAY:
Gale Watch in effect until May 8, 6 AM
SAT: Winds E 20-25 Knots. Seas 8-10 Feet.
SUN: Winds NE 30 Knots. Seas 10-14 Feet.