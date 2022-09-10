*Small Craft Advisories are in effect for the Atlantic Waters through Sept. 12.*
MARINE FORECAST: Sunny Saturday morning, then increasing clouds. Expect high surf and swells due to the combination of easterly winds, astronomically high tides, and swells from Hurricane "Earl." On Sunday, scattered showers and some thunder are likely.
ATLANTIC OCEAN
Saturday: Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 5-6 feet.
Sunday: Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 5 feet.
DELAWARE BAY
Saturday: Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 2-4 feet.
Sunday: Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.
CHESAPEAKE BAY
Saturday: Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.
Sunday: Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.