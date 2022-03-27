ATLANTIC:

Small Craft Advisory in effect until March 27, 6 PM

Gale Watch in effect from March 27, 6 PM to March 28, 6 AM

SUN: Winds W 20-25 Knots. Seas 5-6 Feet.

MON: Winds NW 20-25 Knots. Seas 5-6 Feet.

CHESAPEAKE:

Gale Warning in effect until March 27, 2 AM

SUN: Winds NW 15-20 Knots. Seas ~3 Feet.

MON: Winds NW 15-20 Knots. Seas ~3 Feet.

DELAWARE BAY:

Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 26, 2 PM until March 27, 6 PM

Gale Watch in effect from March 27, 6 PM to March 28, 6 AM

SUN: Winds W 20-25 Knots. Seas 3-5 Feet.

MON: Winds NW 20-25 Knots. Seas 4-6 Feet.

