ATLANTIC:
Small Craft Advisory in effect until March 27, 6 PM
Gale Watch in effect from March 27, 6 PM to March 28, 6 AM
SUN: Winds W 20-25 Knots. Seas 5-6 Feet.
MON: Winds NW 20-25 Knots. Seas 5-6 Feet.
CHESAPEAKE:
Gale Warning in effect until March 27, 2 AM
SUN: Winds NW 15-20 Knots. Seas ~3 Feet.
MON: Winds NW 15-20 Knots. Seas ~3 Feet.
DELAWARE BAY:
Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 26, 2 PM until March 27, 6 PM
Gale Watch in effect from March 27, 6 PM to March 28, 6 AM
SUN: Winds W 20-25 Knots. Seas 3-5 Feet.
MON: Winds NW 20-25 Knots. Seas 4-6 Feet.