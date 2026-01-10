<TodayNW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early this morning, then becoming E 10 to 15 kt late this morning and early afternoon, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Areas of fog late this morning, then patchy fog early this afternoon. Rain. Vsby 1 to 3 nm, decreasing to 1 nm or less late this morning, increasing to 1 to 3 nm.
TonightSW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt until early morning. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 6 seconds. Rain until early morning, then a chance of rain late.
SunNW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds and NW 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of rain.
Sun NightW winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming NW 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NW 5 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MonNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: W 4 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon NightSW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: SW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
TueW winds 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue NightSW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
WedSW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wed NightSW winds 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of rain.>