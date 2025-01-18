SatS winds 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Sat NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SunNE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sun NightNW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: N 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of snow and rain in the evening.
MonNW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon NightNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
TueNW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
Tue NightNW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of snow.
WedN winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
Wed NightNW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.