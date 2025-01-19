Today
NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Tonight
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: N 5 ft at 4 seconds and SE 4 ft at 9 seconds. Rain in the evening. Freezing spray late. vsby 1 to 3 nm in the evening.
Mon
NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 9 seconds. Freezing spray.
Mon Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 9 seconds. Freezing spray.
Tue
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 8 seconds. Freezing spray.
Tue Night
N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of snow. Freezing spray.
Wed
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of snow in the morning. freezing spray.
Wed Night
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu
N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of rain and snow.