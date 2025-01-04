Sat
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: NW 6 ft at 5 seconds and NE 3 ft at 13 seconds.
Sat Night
NW winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: NW 5 ft at 4 seconds and NE 3 ft at 10 seconds.
Sun
NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and NE 3 ft at 10 seconds.
Sun Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 13 seconds. Rain and snow after midnight with vsby 1 nm or less.
Mon
SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 12 seconds, becoming E 4 ft at 12 seconds and SE 3 ft at 4 seconds. Snow in the morning. Rain. Vsby 1 nm or less, increasing to 1 to 3 nm in the afternoon.
Mon Night
N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Snow and rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Tue
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Tue Night
NW winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft.
Wed
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 ft in the afternoon.
Wed Night
NW winds 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.