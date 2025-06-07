Today
W winds 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 nm until late afternoon.
Tonight
S winds 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
Sun
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Sun Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
Mon
E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Mon Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
Tue
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Wed
NW winds 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
