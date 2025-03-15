Sat
SE winds 5 kt, increasing to 10 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 nm or less, increasing to 1 to 3 nm in the late morning and early afternoon.
Sat Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft after midnight. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds, becoming S 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sun
S winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: S 8 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Sun Night
S winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 11 ft. Wave detail: S 9 ft at 7 seconds and SE 9 ft at 11 seconds. Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Mon
W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: SE 7 ft at 9 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds. Rain, mainly in the morning.
Mon Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Tue
N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft.
Tue Night
N winds 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
Wed
NE winds 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.