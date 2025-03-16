Today
S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds, becoming S 8 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers late.
Tonight
S winds 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: SE 9 ft at 8 seconds. showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Mon
W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: SE 7 ft at 9 seconds. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 nm in the morning.
Mon Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: SE 7 ft at 10 seconds and N 4 ft at 4 seconds.
Tue
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NE 6 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue Night
N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed
NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft.
Wed Night
SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft.
Thu
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Thu Night
W winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.