Today
SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds.
Tonight
NW winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 5 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Sun
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Sun Night
NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: N 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft.
Tue
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed
S winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 11 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely in the afternoon.
Wed Night
S winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening.