Today
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds, becoming N 4 ft at 5 seconds and NE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Tonight
NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: E 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Tue
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed
S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 13 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Wed Night
S winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 14 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Thu
W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft in the afternoon.
Thu Night
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft.