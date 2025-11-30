Through 7 Am
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Today
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Rain likely late.
Tonight
W winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Rain likely in the evening.
Mon
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
Mon Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of rain after midnight.
Tue
SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 4 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.
Tue Night
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of rain in the evening.
Wed
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Wed Night
W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu Night
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.