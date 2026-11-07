***Small Craft Advisory in effect from November 7, 03:00 AM EST until November 8, 10:00 AM EST***
TodayNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 10 seconds and N 3 ft at 4 seconds.
TonightNW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late in the evening, then diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
SunNW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: W 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 10 seconds.
Sun NightW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 12 seconds.
MonNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: W 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 11 seconds.
Mon NightNW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 11 seconds.
TueSW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue NightW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WedNW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 1 to 2 ft.
Wed NightW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft.